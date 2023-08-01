Getting Surfshark VPN set-up on your Fire Stick isn’t just about installation and configuration. The real impact lies in optimising its features for your streaming needs and maintaining your online privacy.

Let’s explore how Surfshark can enhance your streaming experience and look at some tips for maximising your online privacy.

Bypassing geo-restrictions with Surfshark

Regional blocks make certain content or streaming services inaccessible in some locations. Whether you live in such a region or you’re staying there temporarily while travelling, the capacity to unlock restricted content is one of the most significant advantages of using Surfshark on your Fire Stick.

Surfshark has a server network spanning over 3,200 servers across 100 countries. To connect to a specific location, head to the list of locations displayed on the left side of the Surfshark app interface.

You can use the search bar or scroll through the list until you find your desired country. A single click on the flag icon of the selected country, and voila! You are virtually in that location.

Furthermore, if you regularly connect to specific servers, Surfshark includes a “Favourite servers” feature. You can earmark your most-used servers by clicking the star icon next to the location. These servers will then appear in your list of “Favourite servers,” making them even easier to find and connect to in the future.

By connecting to a server in your home country or a region where the content is accessible, Surfshark allows you to navigate past these geographical limitations.

Encryption and secure connections for privacy

When it comes to privacy, Surfshark employs Advanced Encryption Standard with 256 bits (AES-256) to safeguard your data. This encryption level is considered the gold-standard in the industry and is practically unbreakable.

In addition to AES-256 encryption, Surfshark offers a range of secure VPN protocols. These include WireGuard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN, all providing a balanced mix of speed and security.

These protocols and encryption ensure that your online activities remain private and secure, even when connected to less secure networks like public wifi.

How to optimise streaming performance

To get the best streaming performance with Surfshark, it’s worth familiarising yourself with some key features – CleanWeb and Bypass VPN.

CleanWeb is a fantastic feature that enhances your streaming experience by blocking unwanted ads and protecting you from malware and trackers. It also provides additional security when using unverified websites or apps.

On the other hand, the Bypass VPN feature enables split tunnelling. This feature allows you to select which apps can connect to the internet without routing through the VPN.

It’s handy when you want some apps to connect to the open web while directing your streaming apps through the VPN for unrestricted access.

Additionally, the “Route via VPN” feature allows you to specify which apps will exclusively connect to the internet via the VPN connection.

This can be particularly useful to ensure that certain streaming apps always connect via the VPN, providing a seamless and unrestricted streaming experience.