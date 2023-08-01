- SOFTWARE
Accessing diverse content while maintaining online privacy and security has become more important than ever. That’s where robust virtual private networks (VPNs) come into play, paving the way for a protected and unrestricted streaming experience.
Not only does Surfshark VPN bypass geographical content barriers, but it also ensures your data remains private with high-level encryption and secure VPN protocols.
This comprehensive guide walks you through the ins and outs of installing and optimising Surfshark VPN on your Fire Stick. We will discuss the step-by-step process of setting up the VPN, choosing servers and the effects of various settings. You’ll also learn the main streaming and privacy considerations with Surfshark and find useful tips for troubleshooting common issues.
Installing Surfshark on Fire Stick is a straightforward process that involves the following steps.
Your first step will be to create a Surfshark VPN account. Navigate to Surfshark’s official website. Here, you’ll see a “Get Surfshark” button.
Upon clicking, you’ll be directed to the pricing page to choose a plan that best suits your requirements.
There are various subscription term lengths, as well as subscription plans with different features and settings. Choose the best for your requirements and follow the payment instructions.
Navigate to the search option on your Fire TV Stick interface.
Once there, type “Surfshark VPN“ into the search bar or use the Voice Search function.
The Surfshark app should promptly appear as the top result in the list.
Select the Surfshark app and then hit the “Get” button.
This action will initiate the download of the Surfshark VPN application onto your Fire Stick device. Once the download wraps up, the app will automatically be installed on your device.
After the successful installation, you can launch the application. You can do this by selecting “Open” or using the Burger menu symbol (three horizontal lines) on your Fire Stick remote.
At this point, if you’ve already subscribed to Surfshark VPN, choose “Log in” and enter your credentials.
You can also log in using the Surfshark app on your mobile device. Simply open your Surfshark mobile app, navigate to “Settings” > “Account” > “TV login,” and then enter the code displayed on your Fire Stick’s Surfshark app. This method offers a seamless login experience, bridging your mobile and TV interfaces.
Now that you have successfully installed Surfshark on your Fire Stick, it’s time to configure the settings to optimise your VPN experience.
Once logged in, you’ll land on the Surfshark app homepage. This page displays the VPN connection status, a list of available server locations, and a “Connect” button.
Upon tapping the “Connect” button, Surfshark will automatically link you to the most optimal server available. The first time you connect, you’ll receive a connection request pop-up.
Granting permission will enable Surfshark to manage your VPN tunnel, strengthening your internet connection. As soon as you connect, your connection status turns green and displays “Connected,” which signifies your internet connection is secured.
One of Surfshark’s helpful features is that it lets you select your default connection preference. You can choose between the “Fastest Server” and the “Nearest Country.”
The “Fastest Server” connects you to the quickest server, while the “Nearest Country” connects you to a server close to your location; your choice of server location can significantly impact your VPN experience.
If speed is your primary concern, then choosing the “Fastest Server” would be right. On the other hand, if you wish to access content geographically close to you but still blocked due to restrictions, the “Nearest Country” would be ideal.
Surfshark provides additional features that enhance convenience and improve online security. Two of these features – Auto-connect and Kill switch – are particularly significant. Let’s explore what they offer and how to enable them on your Fire Stick.
When enabled, this feature automatically establishes a connection to Surfshark VPN whenever your Fire Stick device is turned on. This way, you can start streaming content or browsing online without manually connecting to the VPN each time.
To enable Auto-connect, head to the Surfshark app and click on the “Settings” icon located at the bottom left of the menu. In the settings, select “VPN Settings,” and you’ll find the option to toggle Auto-connect on or off. For continual protection, we recommend keeping this feature turned on.
If, for some reason, you cannot connect to Surfshark, the kill switch ensures that your device won’t have internet access, preventing your data from being exposed to external networks. This feature is beneficial if your VPN connection abruptly drops while you’re online, as it safeguards your information from being accidentally exposed on the unsecured network.
You’ll find the kill switch setting in the same menu as the Auto-connect feature. Simply navigate to “VPN Settings” and toggle on the kill switch. This way, you’ll have an extra layer of protection should you ever lose your VPN connection.
Getting Surfshark VPN set-up on your Fire Stick isn’t just about installation and configuration. The real impact lies in optimising its features for your streaming needs and maintaining your online privacy.
Let’s explore how Surfshark can enhance your streaming experience and look at some tips for maximising your online privacy.
Regional blocks make certain content or streaming services inaccessible in some locations. Whether you live in such a region or you’re staying there temporarily while travelling, the capacity to unlock restricted content is one of the most significant advantages of using Surfshark on your Fire Stick.
Surfshark has a server network spanning over 3,200 servers across 100 countries. To connect to a specific location, head to the list of locations displayed on the left side of the Surfshark app interface.
You can use the search bar or scroll through the list until you find your desired country. A single click on the flag icon of the selected country, and voila! You are virtually in that location.
Furthermore, if you regularly connect to specific servers, Surfshark includes a “Favourite servers” feature. You can earmark your most-used servers by clicking the star icon next to the location. These servers will then appear in your list of “Favourite servers,” making them even easier to find and connect to in the future.
By connecting to a server in your home country or a region where the content is accessible, Surfshark allows you to navigate past these geographical limitations.
When it comes to privacy, Surfshark employs Advanced Encryption Standard with 256 bits (AES-256) to safeguard your data. This encryption level is considered the gold-standard in the industry and is practically unbreakable.
In addition to AES-256 encryption, Surfshark offers a range of secure VPN protocols. These include WireGuard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN, all providing a balanced mix of speed and security.
These protocols and encryption ensure that your online activities remain private and secure, even when connected to less secure networks like public wifi.
To get the best streaming performance with Surfshark, it’s worth familiarising yourself with some key features – CleanWeb and Bypass VPN.
CleanWeb is a fantastic feature that enhances your streaming experience by blocking unwanted ads and protecting you from malware and trackers. It also provides additional security when using unverified websites or apps.
On the other hand, the Bypass VPN feature enables split tunnelling. This feature allows you to select which apps can connect to the internet without routing through the VPN.
It’s handy when you want some apps to connect to the open web while directing your streaming apps through the VPN for unrestricted access.
Additionally, the “Route via VPN” feature allows you to specify which apps will exclusively connect to the internet via the VPN connection.
This can be particularly useful to ensure that certain streaming apps always connect via the VPN, providing a seamless and unrestricted streaming experience.
Even the most streamlined services may encounter occasional hiccups. Surfshark on Fire Stick is no exception. After installation, you may encounter issues related to connectivity. Here are a few common ones:
This issue could arise due to network settings, outdated app versions, or server issues. Try switching to a different VPN server or check for updates to the Surfshark app. If the problem persists, try resetting your network settings.
If your internet speed is slower when connected to Surfshark, try switching to a server closer to your location or choose a less congested server. Adjusting VPN protocols can also help – OpenVPN (UDP) is a good choice for better speed.
There are several strategies to handle connectivity problems when using Surfshark on Fire Stick. Let’s delve into some solutions you can apply when encountering issues.
Connectivity issues might be due to the current VPN protocol. The solution to this is straightforward. Navigate to “Settings,” then proceed to “Protocol.”
Initially, you can switch to the OpenVPN (TCP) protocol. If this doesn’t work, test other available protocols until you find one that establishes a stable connection.
If changing the protocol doesn’t solve the connectivity problem, consider sending diagnostic data to the Surfshark team. This step aids the developers in identifying and rectifying the problem more rapidly.
To do this, open your Surfshark app, go to “Settings,” and scroll to the bottom of the page. You’ll find an option to send diagnostics here. Additionally, leaving a brief message about the issue you’re experiencing can provide valuable context for the team.
If the issue persists after you’ve tried changing the protocol and sending diagnostics, another potential solution is to reinstall the Surfshark app.
Uninstall your current app first, then head to the Amazon App Store to install a fresh copy of the Surfshark app. Check to see if the reinstall has resolved the connectivity issues.
If all else fails, consider side-loading the Surfshark app. Side-loading refers to installing the app from a source outside of the Amazon App Store. While this method is more technical, it can sometimes bypass issues inherent to the app version available on the store.
Remember, the Surfshark support team is always available to help with any persistent issues. If you cannot resolve the problem alone, don’t hesitate to contact them for assistance.
We’ve walked you through the process of installing and configuring Surfshark VPN on a Fire Stick, so you can bypass geo-restrictions, unlocking a world of streaming content. However, its benefits extend beyond enhanced streaming.
Surfshark VPN offers advanced security features that improve your online privacy and safety, such as:
Optimising streaming performance and handling connectivity issues using the tips below help you get the full benefits of using Surfshark VPN with a Fire Stick.