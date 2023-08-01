VyprVPN Windows compatibility

The app is only available directly from the company, meaning there have been no checks by Microsoft to ensure its compatibility, stability, security, or performance. There are no automatic updates either, so you have to hope the app you download remains stable for a long time.

The Windows app has all the same features as the macOS app with the addition of a VyprVPN TAP adapter. The TAP adapter is used to create a virtual network port for VPN traffic, simulating an Ethernet connection to your device. By default, the OpenVPN TAP adapter is used, and you are only advised to use the VyprVPN TAP adapter if there are conflicts between VyprVPN and other VPNs.

The app appears to be compatible with every version since Windows 7. That version of Windows has not received security updates since 2020, so it is not recommended as an operating system.

VyprVPN macOS compatibility

VyprVPN is available from its website in the form of a DMG file. There’s no option to get the app from the Mac App Store, which means Apple has not checked the VPN for Mac for security, stability, or performance. This also means there’s no setting to automatically update the app, and the app itself does not mention this capability.

The macOS app supports all versions since 10.6 Snow Leopard, which means it should work on all Macs released in the last 10 years.

VyprVPN Android compatibility

The supported VPN for Android versions are not specified on the Google Play Store, as it merely says it “varies with device”. However, it’s likely the oldest version of Android supported is older than your device, especially if you bought it in the last five years.

VyprVPN iPhone compatibility

The VPN for iPhone supports a minimum of iOS 13, which means the oldest supported devices are as follows:

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod Touch (7th generation)

VyprVPN iPad compatibility

As VyprVPN is compatible with the first version of iPadOS, the oldest devices that can download the app are as follows: