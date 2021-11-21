Indian Air Force helicopters have been deployed to rescue citizens in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh from deep floodwater.

Dramatic footage shows a number of people being airlifted to safety from the roof of a JCB vehicle they were sitting on.

At least 17 people have died and dozens are reported missing after the state was hit by intense rain late last week, sparking massive floods in at least five districts.

Officials have warned that the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue.

Sign up to our newsletters here.