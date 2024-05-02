Biden insists ‘order must prevail’ as police shut down college Gaza protests

Joe Biden has said that freedom of speech and the rule of law must be respected in protests at college campuses over the war in Gaza.

The US president spoke from the White House on Thursday 2 May, where he condemned the unrest and violence that has disrupted campuses in recent days.

“We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people and squash dissent,” Mr Biden said.

“But neither are we a lawless country. We’re a civil society. And order must prevail.”

The president added that “peaceful protest is in the best tradition of how Americans respond to consequential issues”.