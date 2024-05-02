NYPD tear down tents inside Fordham University to disperse Gaza protesters

NYPD officers tore down tents inside a Fordham University building on Wednesday, 1 May, as they cleared a Gaza protester encampment.

Police escorted demonstrators away from the Lincoln Center campus.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said "individuals who refused to disperse from the unlawful encampment... [were placed] under arrest."

Fordham University requested NYPD assistance, she added.

It came amid similar action staged at other universities across the US; police arrested more than 130 demonstrators early Thursday at UCLA.

Pro-Palestine encampment protests have also spread to the UK.