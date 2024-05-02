Woman rescued from upside-down submerged car in dramatic footage

Dramatic footage shows the moment a woman was rescued from her submerged car after crashing into a ditch in Indiana.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) shared a video from the incident on Tuesday 30 April.

According to the authorities, officials were initially unable to extract the victim from her vehicle as the windows were underwater.

The quick-thinking rescuers removed their personal safety equipment and entered the water to save the woman.

A winch was used to angle the vehicle upward so a window was lifted out of the water, which was smashed to free the driver.

She was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment, while HCSO praised the rescuers for their “teamwork and quick brainstorming”.