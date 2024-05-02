David Beckham shows off ripped physique in 49th birthday workout

David Beckham celebrated his 49th birthday with a workout.

The Manchester United and England legend proved he’s still in top shape as he showcased his ripped physique to his wife Victoria Beckham.

“Birthday boy doing a birthday workout, looking good,” Victoria says, in a video shared on her Instagram account, as David jokily flexed his muscles.

Victoria celebrated her own 50th birthday less than two weeks ago, reuniting with the Spice Girls.

A video shared by David from the party, which shows the group singing their famous hit “Stop”, quickly went viral.