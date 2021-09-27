Bond producer Barbara Broccoli believes 007 will always be a male character.

The Eon Productions head said she is looking into who will take over from Daniel Craig next year as he appears in his final outing as 007 in No Time to Die, which hits cinemas this week.

“James Bond is a male character,” Broccoli said.

"I hope that there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women. I don't think we have to take a male character and have a woman portray him.

"I see him as male. I would love for Daniel to continue forever.”