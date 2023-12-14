Captain Holt’s best moments after Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies aged 61

Watch Andre Braugher’s best moments from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, following his death at age 61.

The actor starred as Captain Raymond Holt for eight seasons of the hit detective sitcom.

His performance as the precinct’s no-nonsense, Black and gay boss, earned him international acclaim and four Emmy nominations.

Braugher died on Monday 11 December after a brief illness, his publicist confirmed.

Tributes have been pouring in from co-stars following his passing, with Terry Crews calling him an “irreplaceable talent” and Chelsea Peretti writing: “Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you”.