Israel has reopened the only crossing on Gaza’s northern border for the first time since 7 October, to allow urgent aid through.

The IDF confirmed the Erez Crossing had opened on Wednesday (1 May), with 30 trucks delivering food and medical supplies from Jordan to the northern area of the Strip passing through.

Before the Israel-Hamas war, the Erez served as the only crossing point for pedestrian traffic.

The IDF said the entry of humanitarian aid through the Erez Crossing was made possible after engineering work was carried out by the Engineering Units and additional IDF forces.