Trailer for Controlling Britney Spears teases surprise new documentary that detailed how the singer's father Jamie ‘monitored private conversations and placed audio recorder in her bedroom’.

Britney Spears was under constant surveillance during her conservatorship, with her private conversations monitored and an audio recorder placed in her bedroom, a former member of her security team has alleged.

The security team member claimed that when he questioned why Spears had security 24 hours a day, he was told it was part of the conservatorship arrangement and that their client was Jamie Spears, not Britney.