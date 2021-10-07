Gemma Collins has corrected reports that she spent £700 on a steak at Salt Bae’s London restaurant, admitting she spent £1,450 on a gold-wrapped tomahawk steak.

The TV personality admitted she “went a bit over the top” at Nusr-et in Knightsbridge, adding that she felt “sick” the next morning when she thought about the bill.

Collins and her boyfriend Rami Hawash went to the Internet sensation’s restaurant in September and shared videos on her Instagram account showing Salt Bae serving and slicing the Golden Giant Tomahawk which was swathed in 24-carat gold leaf.