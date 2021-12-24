Michael Keaton is set to return to television screens as Batman in HBO Max’s forthcoming Batgirl film.

Deadline reported that the 70-year-old actor will star in the new DC and Marvel movie with Leslie Grace, JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser.

Bad Boys for Life makers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct Batgirl, which has been written by Christina Hodson.

Keaton’s legacy as Bruce Wayne/Batman began with Tim Burton’s 1989 film, before the actor reprised his role as Gotham City’s Dark Knight six years later in Batman Returns.

