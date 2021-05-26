The latest artist to star in our new series of Music Box / Out of the Box is Amy Montgomery, an Irish singer-songwriter possessed with the most extraordinary voice.

Her debut EP, Intangible, was released at the tailend of last year and she’s now gearing up for a performance at Black Deer Festival, which takes place at Eridge Park in June.

For her Music Box session, Amy performed the title track, “Intangible”, “Anywhere” and “Dangerous”. Check out the episode and make sure you catch her at Black Deer Festival next month!