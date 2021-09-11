WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy dubs BBC’s new miniseries The North Water one of his ‘favourite shows of the year’.

The five episode drama follows a crew of whalers in the 1850s as tensions fray on board the ship in freezing conditions.

Jacob praises the impressive cast, featuring actors Stephen Graham, Colin Farrell and Jack O’Connell, for inhabiting characters that make for ‘tantalising TV’.