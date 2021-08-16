WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy wonders if Marvel are ‘flogging a living horse’ with What If…? as there are ‘loads of other Marvel TV shows and films coming’ begging the question of whether we ‘really need this one’.

The animated series explores an alternative Marvel multiverse, re-imagining the fates of some of its biggest names.

Jacob recommends more casual Marvel followers ‘steer clear’ of this one.