André Rieu superfan has 100 photos of conductor in flat including life-size cardboard cut out

An 80-year-old superfan of ‘King of the Waltz’ André Rieu has 100 photos of him in her flat as well as a life-size cardboard cutout of the conductor she greets every day.

Lil Rolfe first fell head over heels when she saw Andre in the Royal Command Performance ten years ago.

Since then she’s been obsessed with the Dutch violinist’s relaxing music and luscious long hair.

The number one fan has 100 photos adorning her one-bed flat, and has a weekly ‘date’ with him every Monday when she watches one of the dozens of DVDs.