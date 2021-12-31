Donkey ‘acts like dog’ after spending months inside home with other pets

A donkey abandoned by its mother now behaves like a dog after being raised among a group of pet pooches.

Three-month-old Kye, owned by John Nuttall who runs a donkey ride business on England’s east coast, goes for walkies, plays fetch and even responds to dog whistles.

John believes the time his mule spent with the other pups is what led him to display similar characteristics to them, even though he’s now moved into a paddock with other donkeys.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.