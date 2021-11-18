A finger snap is the fastest movement in the human body, according to new research.

It takes just seven milliseconds - more than twenty times quicker than the blink of an eye with it coming down to friction between the thumb and third finger, say scientists.

Experiments showed a rubber thimble produces too much - and a lubricated glove too little but if the skin is just right then it produces just enough resistance and compression to create the perfect snap.

