A man reunites with his late wife’s hospice nurse who helped plan the couple’s wedding.

Simon Birley, 38, married his wife Lindsay in a special ceremony at Ashgate hospice in October 2020 where she was being cared for.

Lindsay sadly passed away one month later.

In footage released during Hospice Care Week, Simon breaks down in tears when he is reunited with ward manager Karen Walker, who supported the couple on their special day.

“When my life had been shattered and I was seeing my loved one changing due to the disease, Karen was there to support us all,” he adds.