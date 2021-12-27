Jackie Weaver ‘felt manipulated’ during infamous parish council Zoom meeting

Jackie Weaver has revealed she felt "manipulated" during Handforth Parish Council's infamous Zoom meeting.

The 63-year-old became one of the most popular memes of the year after the angry council discussion went viral on social media last February.

While reflecting on her newfound internet fame, Weaver - who is now the chief officer at Cheshire Association of Local Councils - revealed she felt "manipulated", but not "disrespected" during the meeting.

"It felt like a game of chess and it felt like I was being manipulated, or they were trying to force me into a particular action."

