Dinosaurs fill sky and dwarf Hyde Park during light show

Giant dinosaurs lit up the sky over Hyde Park to mark the release of Jurassic World Evolution 2: The Early Cretaceous Pack.

The game allows players to expand their parks with four thrilling new species: Kronosaurus, Dsungaripterus, Minmi and Wuerhosaurus.

A spectacular light show was held in Hyde Park, capturing the dinosaurs appearing to dive into a pond.

The game allows players to build and manage their own dinosaur park after the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack launches on today on PC, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.

