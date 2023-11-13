Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:18
Astronauts drop toolbox during space walk — and you can see it from Earth
Nasa astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara accidentally dropped their toolbox as they carried out maintenance work on the International Space Station on 2 November.
The small bag can be seen from Earth - it has been photographed by the pair’s Japanese colleague Satoshi Furuwaka while taking a picture of Mount Fuji.
According to EarthSky, the bag should be visible using a pair of binoculars as it is “surprisingly bright.”
In 2008, a similar incident occurred when Heide Stefanyshyn-Piper was performing repairs.
Other astronauts have also lost items, such as when Piers Sellers lost a spatula in 2006 and Ed White lost a spare glove during the first US space walk in 1965.
Up next
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
06:13
Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
08:47
What are the best Halloween movies of all time?
15:30
Boiling Point’s Ray Panthaki: ‘I was stereotyped as a brown actor’
16:21
Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown
03:05
English Teacher perform ‘You Blister My Paint’ for Music Box
11:31
Damian Lewis discusses his move into music
04:26
English Teacher perform their song ‘I’m Not Crying’
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
09:54
Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart
00:39
Man storms stage as Greta Thunberg speaks at protest in Amsterdam
00:31
Weather warning and ‘danger to life’ alert issued ahead of Storm Debi
01:22
King lays wreath as silence held at Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday
00:29
Dorries questions if Michael Gove was ‘drunk’ when mobbed in London
00:27
Donald Trump arrives at UFC 295 alongside Dana White and Kid Rock
00:19
Mikel Arteta praises VAR and officials as 10-man Arsenal beat Burnley
01:18
Man United can ‘make life easy by scoring goals’, says Erik ten Hag
01:01
Pochettino say he learnt lessons from ‘Battle of the Bridge’ to mature
01:28
Just Stop Oil protestor dragged away as group ‘obstruct ambulance’
01:03
Watch moment JSO protesters smash National Gallery painting
00:42
Bus has front window blown out by Storm Ciarán winds
00:36
120ft replica dinosaur skeleton painted orange in Just Stop Oil stunt
01:09
Timothée Chalamet sings about ends of actors’ strike in SNL monologue
00:15
Young Ronnie O’Sullivan makes interviewer laugh in documentary teaser
00:42
Lorraine Kelly’s PTSD battle as she returns to Lockerbie Bombing scene
00:52
Watch: Green Day shock London pub-goers with surprise gig
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09