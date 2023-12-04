Watch: Edinburgh Zoo pandas loaded onto plane ahead of journey to China

This is the moment Edinburgh Zoo pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian are loaded into a cargo plane ahead of their journey to China.

A pallet loaded with bamboo was also loaded onto the plane at Edinburgh Airport on Monday (4 December).

The pandas have been in quarantine since the start of November and will also spend time in quarantine when they arrive in China, where they will live at a sanctuary in Chengdu.

The pandas arrived at Edinburgh Zoo in December 2011 and the agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association has now come to an end.