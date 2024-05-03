Tories must find role for Boris Johnson to combat ‘wokeist agenda’, says MP

A Conservative MP has called for the party to find a role for Boris Johnson as the Tories are braced for their worst election result in 40 years.

Andrea Jenkyns appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday (3 May), after Britain’s top polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice said the election “could be one of the worst, if not the worst, Conservative performances in local government elections of the last forty years.

When asked if the Conservatives should replace current prime minister Rishi Sunak, Ms Jenkyns said: “I don’t think we should have got rid of Boris in the first place.

“I think we need to find a role for Boris as well. Ultimately we need common sense policies, people are sick of this wokeist agenda.”