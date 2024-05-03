David Cameron has backed Ukrainian strikes against targets inside Russia using British-supplied weapons.

The Foreign Secretary said it was a decision for Ukraine how to use the supplied equipment and Kyiv “absolutely has the right” to strike back at Russia.

The UK has supplied billions of pounds of equipment including long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces.

On a visit to Kyiv on Thursday (2 May), Lord Cameron said: “In terms of what the Ukrainians do, in our view, it is their decision about how to use these weapons, they’re defending their country, they were illegally invaded by Putin and they must take those steps.”