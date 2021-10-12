Prince Charles has revealed he’s planted a garden on the Balmoral estate as a tribute to his grandson Prince George.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Prince of Wales wandered around the area with interviewer Justin Rowlatt and explained why he’s decided to call it Prince George’s Wood.

“The great thing was, I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest, George,” Charles said.

“So, I thought I’d call it Prince George’s Wood. I just hope he appreciates it one day.”

