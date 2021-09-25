The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal has been revealed with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries visiting the Worcestershire Medal Service in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, ahead of next year’s celebrations.

The medal will be awarded to serving frontline staff with five years’ service, including police, fire, paramedic and prison staff and armed forces personnel.

The decoration, which is made of nickel silver, features an image of The Queen with the Latin inscription ‘Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def’ which stands for ‘Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith’.