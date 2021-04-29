During his first joint session address to Congress on Wednesday, Joe Biden attacked “autocrats”, including Chinese premier Xi Jinping, who think that democracies cannot compete with autocracies in the 21st century because it takes too long to reach a consensus.

The president noted that he has spent a great deal of time with the Chinese leader over the years including a total of more than 24 hours of private discussions.

Mr Biden said President Xi is “deadly earnest” about China becoming the most significant and consequential nation in the world.