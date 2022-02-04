Truck drivers violently attacked by armed gunmen in Chile

Truck drivers were violently attacked on Wednesday on a road through the Bio Bio region in southern Chile leaving three drivers injured and trucks and heavy machinery used in logging operations burned.

Video of the attack was captured on truck security cameras showing a man dressed in black and wearing a helmet running towards the truck with a loaded weapon.

Moments later, another truck’s camera captures the moment the driver of the first truck is pulled from his cabin by the armed man and kicked.

No arrests have been made.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here