Nicola Sturgeon said she is “cautiously optimistic” about Scotland’s coronavirus situation ahead of a statement announcing possible changes to restrictions.

The First Minister said the country is “in a better position than I feared we would be before Christmas”, but would not comment on whether she plans to follow Wales with a mass easing of Covid rules.

Her comments came as the Scottish Tories called for the scrapping of most coronavirus restrictions, with the exception of face coverings.

