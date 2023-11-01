Elon Musk says AI is potentially ‘most pressing’ existential risk to humans

Artificial intelligence is potentially the “most pressing” existential risk to humans, Elon Musk has said.

The billionaire, who co-founded the not-for-profit AI research company OpenAI, was speaking on the first day of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on Wednesday, 1 November.

The Government is using the summit to host discussions with world leaders, tech firms and scientists on the risks of advancing AI technology.

“We have for the first time the situation where we have something that is going to be far smarter than the smartest human,” Mr Musk said.