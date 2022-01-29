West Virginia governor tells Bette Midler to kiss his dog’s ‘hiney’ after criticism of state

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has told Bette Midler to kiss his dog’s “hiney” after her recent criticism of the state.

The 76-year-old Golden Globe winner tweeted last month to say West Virginia senator Joe Manchin wants the rest of the US to be like them: “poor, illiterate, and strung out”.

Responding to the criticism during an address on Friday, Gov Justice raised his bulldog into the air and said: “They told every bad joke in the world about us. And so from that standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there... kiss her hiney.”

