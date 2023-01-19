Controversial government legislation to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles will end a “merry-go-round” of inquests, Ben Wallace has said.

The draft Legacy Bill would end all future civil actions related to the Troubles, meaning that people accused of offences

would be provided with immunity as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body.

The legislation would also stop future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

“I think it’s really important we do our best to draw a line under it,” Mr Wallace said during a Belfast visit.

