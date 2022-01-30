Liz Truss warns Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘highly likely’

Liz Truss has warned that it is “highly likely” Russia will invade Ukraine.

The foreign secretary on Sunday spoke about the UK’s diplomatic efforts urging Vladimir Putin to “desist”, while also confirming new legislation for economic sanctions against the Kremlin will be introduced.

“It’s highly likely that he is looking to invade Ukraine,” Ms Truss said of President Putin.

She also confirmed on Sky News that Russian oligarchs in London will be hit with tough new sanctions to deter any aggressive action.

