Watch live as Ukrainian refugees cross into Romania after Russia’s invasion

Ukrainians flee to the northeastern Romanian border checkpoint of Sighetu Marmației, after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Heavy street fighting against Russian troops is underway in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as officials urged locals to take immediate shelter.

Reuters has reported that Kyiv has been struck by two missiles in the southwest areas of the city centre.

One of the missiles hit a site close to Zhulyany airport, while the other is believed to have hit the area near the Sevastopol square, said a witness.

