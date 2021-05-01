Watch live as Jen Psaki gives White House briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Tuesday (15 March).

She will be taking questions just hours after Fox News confirmed that one of their camera operators - Pierre Zakrzewski - has been killed while working in Ukraine.

Mr Zakrzewski died when a vehicle he was travelling in was struck by incoming fire outside Kyiv.

Benjamin Hall, a Fox News correspondent, was wounded in the incident.

Ms Psaki will likely be asked how the White House will respond to Mr Zakrzewski's death, as well as the wider crisis in Ukraine.

Sign up for our newsletters.