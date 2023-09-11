‘Strong case’ for banning XL Bully dogs, says Keir Starmer

There is a “strong case” for banning American XL bully dogs, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader’s comments on Monday (10 September) came after an attack on an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham on Saturday.

West Midlands Police have said they are investigating after the child was bitten when she ran past a dog as it was being walked by its owner in Bordesley Green.

Two men were also bitten.

“Anybody who saw footage of what happened is really shocked... Let’s hear what the government has to say,” Sir Keir said.