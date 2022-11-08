How drones are helping to replenish dry deserts by planting trees from above

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

Researchers in Saudi Arabia are working on an effective tool for habitat restoration across the Middle East, a larger-than-life drone nicknamed ‘The Monster’.

Abdullah Al-Rashed told The Independent how it can be used to spread seedlings in areas in need of natural rejuvenation.

He added: “This (drone) will allow us to cover much more space, in less time, with less risk, both for the employees and the environment.”

This is only one of the many technologies currently on display at SGI 2022, as the Saudi government closes in on its goal to plant 450 million trees by 2030.

Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.