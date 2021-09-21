Klay Thompson is set to make his return to the court in the 2021-22 season, according to the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA star has missed the last two seasons with a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles with the team confirming he will participate in controlled drills during the side's training camp.

The Warriors will decide when Thompson will make his full return based on his continued progress as the player has been doing 1-on-1 work against coaches to test his knee and Achilles for several months.