Steve Borthwick says England have “incredible sympathy” with Wales players ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday.

The game was in doubt earlier in the week after a dispute between Welsh players and their rugby union over pay.

“No player, no professional athlete should have to deal with that level of uncertainty and anxiety,” Borthwick said.

“We really sympathise with them.”

The England boss added that his team have just been trying to “focus” on the fixture, despite the suggestion it could have been called off.

