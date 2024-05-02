A potential juror who was excused from Donald Trump’s criminal trial has revealed he received death threats, despite not being involved in the case.

Mark DeMuro told Good Morning Britain how Trump supporters had contacted him saying they were going to “teach him a lesson” if the former USPresident did not receive a fair trial.

Speaking on Thursday (2 May), Mr DeMuro told the ITV news programme about the content of the messages he received: “We know who you are, we know where you are, we are going to come and teach you a lesson.”

Mr Trump was held in contempt of court this week and fined $9,000 for violating a gag order.