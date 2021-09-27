Europe’s Ryder Cup defeat to the United States was “painful,” Ian Poulter said.

The US regained the cup with a 19-9 record victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

“We’ve got a great team this week and we were outplayed. Every session was difficult,” Poulter said. “They did their job and they made it painful for us today and this one’s going to hurt for a bit. But it’s things like this that make you stronger going forward.”

The next Ryder Cup is scheduled to be held in Rome in 2023.