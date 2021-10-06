Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:22
Tyson Fury admits he keeps ‘depression at bay’ by training and eating clean
Tyson Fury has spoken of how he worked through his mental health issues by keeping up with his training, eating clean and being healthy.
The heavyweight champion discussed being bipolar with fellow sufferer Frank Bruno ahead of World Mental Health Day and admitted he keeps the ‘depression at bay’ with healthy living.
The British boxer is set to defend his WBC heavyweight title when he takes on Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on October 9 with the fight being the third in a trilogy of clashes between the two athletes.
Up next
00:26
Brazilian footballer kicks referee in the head, now facing attempted murder charge
00:37
Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah's strike will be remembered for '50 or 60 years'
02:10
'It was awesome': Tom Brady talks about emotional return to New England
00:56
London Marathon: Jepkosgei celebrates victory after setting fastest time
01:28
Two stranded humpback whales rescued in Argentina
00:24
Russia test-fires hypersonic missile, lighting up sky over White Sea
01:11
Anti-Brexit protestor interrupts Tory conference event in Soviet uniform
00:42
Gabby Petito’s father calls Laundrie family ‘cowards’ as search for Brian continues
01:50
Carrie Johnson says husband Boris is 'completely committed' to protecting and extending LGBT rights
00:33
Auburn fire blazes in South Dakota as evacuations ordered
00:13
Rain water leaks through Londoner's bathroom ceiling in Westminster flat
01:09
Nick Robinson tells Boris Johnson to ‘stop talking’ on Radio 4's Today programme
02:29
'I've got a f***ing job to do': Angry drivers drag Insulate Britain activists from road
00:36
George Floyd statue vandalized in NYC four days after being built
00:16
Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid nationwide search
00:29
Cassie Laundrie claims she doesn't know if parents were involved in brother’s disappearance
01:12
CCTV captures teenager staging fake motorbike crash
00:55
Tearful woman pleads with Insulate Britain protesters to let her get to sick mother in hospital
01:16
Boris Johnson refuses to make misogyny hate crime in wake of Everard case
00:22
‘I’ll slap you’: Driver threatens to hit woman after cutting into petrol queue
03:28
Bear discovers lost GoPro, turns it on, starts recording himself
00:57
Volunteer helps clean up California beach after huge oil spill
00:28
High speed train smashes through truck stuck on tracks
00:29
Hawaii volcano lava fountains create waves and ripples on lake surface
00:46
Dad-of-four feasts on raw sausages in viral TikTok
01:39
Erupting Iceland volcano spews lava in amazing drone footage
00:39
Strictly Come Dancing: Nina Wadia first contestant voted off 2021 series
01:04
Military tankers begin delivering fuel in bid to ease crisis
01:01
Kangaroos playfight and spar at Australian wildlife shelter
00:37
Shocking moment building collapses in India just hours after it was evacuated
01:33
Police are ‘overwhelmingly trustworthy’, Boris Johnson says
00:37
Rome’s historic ‘Iron Bridge’ severely damaged by fire
00:55
La Palma volcano: Two new fissures open weeks after initial eruption
00:29
Brian Laundrie: Police release video of Gabby Petito talking about violent fight with boyfriend
02:12
Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'
00:37
Diver removes fishing hook from tiger shark’s fin
01:01
Insulate Britain protesters target M4 motorway at Heathrow
01:47
Rhino launches buffalo into air during head on clash
01:18
Woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigil lights candle in her memory
00:28
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spews lava into air after new vent opens
01:19
Psaki names and shames GOP lawmakers 'playing games' with government shutdown
01:44
Sarah Everard’s killer has brought ‘shame’ on Met Police, Cressida Dick says
00:20
Statue of drowning girl appears in Bilbao river to highlight sustainability issue
00:59
Dramatic footage shows La Palma volcano spewing lava at night
00:51
M25 protests: Insulate Britain block junction 3 near Thurrock
07:18
Wayne Couzens claims Romanian gang ‘made him abduct Sarah Everard to pay off debts'
00:54
Jaw-dropping moment woman survives vicious leopard attack in India
00:20
Petrol station worker argues with moped driver who ‘skips queue’
00:35
Fans celebrate as Britney Spears father suspended from conservatorship
01:08
CCTV captures Wayne Couzens luring Sarah Everard off street in fake Covid stop
00:27
Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham belt out karaoke after Labour Party conference
01:58
Lawyer praises Britney Spears ‘courage’ after father suspended from conservatorship
00:48
Lava from La Palma volcano reaches Atlantic Ocean
02:43
Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'
00:39
Starmer brands Boris Johnson's father a 'tool maker' during Labour speech
01:07
‘Build back better blah blah blah’: Greta Thunberg mocks Boris Johnson during youth climate summit in Milan
01:04
Insulate Britain protesters arrested on M25 after blocking traffic for sixth time
00:18
Daniel Craig says it’s not his problem who the next James Bond will be
00:56
William and Kate walk red carpet at the No Time To Die world premiere
00:25
Asylum seekers forced to sleep in 24-bed hostel rooms in South London despite Covid risk
02:11
Daniel Craig says it’s ‘bittersweet’ leaving Bond behind
00:32
Doorbell camera captures 'fireball' meteor blazing across night sky
00:26
Fuel shortages: Driver ‘pulls knife’ on motorist as street brawl erupts outside petrol station
00:37
La Palma volcano: Lava erupts and flows down mountain slopes in spectacular footage
00:30
Labour MP calling for minimum wage rise doesn’t know what current level is
00:34
Man Utd legend Paul Scholes tops up petrol with jerry can amid fuel crisis
02:22
UK fuel shortage: What happens next and what are the causes?
02:32
R Kelly ‘the worst’ sexual predator says attorney as star found guilty of all charges
00:42
Woman empties water bottles and fills them with petrol at pump
04:16
The top electric toothbrushes 2021: Philips, Oral B and more | IndyBest Reviews
01:59
Humberston ‘tornado’ reportedly damages homes and flips vehicle in UK
00:09
Twin babies copy ‘TikTok-obsessed’ mum
04:47
Hundreds of wildebeest cross river during annual migration in Kenya
00:30
Fight breaks out at petrol station as fuel shortage grips UK
01:00
Woman has amazing rare encounter with ‘synchronised swimming’ humpback whales
00:28
SUV speeds across seven lanes of traffic and comes out unmarked
00:22
Emmanuel Macron hit by egg thrown from crowd in Lyon
00:21
Water-loving dog throws tantrum when owner tries to stop him swimming
01:29
Russian president Vladimir Putin spends holiday fishing and hiking in Siberia
00:41
La Palma volcano: Church tower collapses after lava reaches town
00:45
Gabby Petito: FBI visits Brian Laundrie home to investigate DNA match
02:22
Key moments from Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia
02:31
Piers Corbyn heckles brother at Labour conference climate event
02:15
The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters
00:58
Frustrated customers fight on Esso forecourt amid UK fuel crisis
01:01
Police officer shot through door by man barricaded in home
00:41
Daycare worker pushes child to ground in shocking CCTV footage
00:12
Sabina Nessa: Police issue CCTV footage of man they want to speak to
02:59
Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'
00:39
‘Loch Ness monster’ spotted lurking near shore by wild camper
13:33
Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11
00:31
Speeding train narrowly avoids hitting woman running across tracks
03:38
The top teeth whitening kits to try at home | IndyBest Reviews
00:34
Egg explodes in Utah police officer’s hand
00:20
Wild Boars invade Rome and stop traffic on streets of Italian capital
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
00:51
Collierville: Police respond to 'active shooter' at Tennessee grocery store
00:35
Sabina Nessa: Police arrest 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder
04:05
Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews
00:41
Mum chases after pram carrying baby as it rolls down steep hill
00:42
Boris Johnson makes Kermit the frog joke at UN meeting: 'Easy being green'
00:20
'Everything was in reach': Prince Andrew recalls Prince Philip's study
00:39
‘Most adorable couple’: Prince Harry praises the Queen and Philip in BBC tribute
04:15
Top air fryers for healthy cooking 2021: Shark, Tefal and more | IndyBest Reviews
01:10
Therese Coffey belts out ‘Time of My Life’ hours before cutting benefits for 6million Brits’
00:56
Gary Neville tears into Tories for ‘brutal’ universal credit cuts
00:26
Boris Johnson says teachers will get extra £3k to teach science or maths in disadvantaged areas
00:44
Dominic Raab confuses meaning of misogyny at Conservative conference
01:05
Motorist misses exit, drives wrong way down interstate
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson speaks at Conservative Party conference
02:11
Facebook whistleblower says company emphasised profits at expense of children
00:46
Dominic Raab defends £20 Universal Credit cut on first day of implementation
02:54
Sabina Nessa: Hundreds gather for vigil held at Eastbourne Pier
02:19
‘F*** that dude’: Trump supporters jeer President Biden in Michigan
01:36
Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie wasn’t ‘abusive’ or ‘angry’, sister tells protesters
02:52
Facebook ‘harms’ users and stokes ‘division’, says whistleblower
00:42
Gabby Petito’s father calls Laundrie family ‘cowards’ as search for Brian continues
01:50
Carrie Johnson says husband Boris is 'completely committed' to protecting and extending LGBT rights
01:11
Anti-Brexit protestor interrupts Tory conference event in Soviet uniform
00:26
Scottish secretary admits he does not personally know anyone on Universal Credit
00:30
Mike Pence says media uses Capitol riot to ‘distract’ from Biden’s ‘failed agenda’
00:40
Sturgeon apologises for ‘extreme frustration’ caused by Covid passport app issues
01:27
Facebook 'knows' it is 'leading young users to anorexia content', says whistleblower
00:24
Russia test-fires hypersonic missile, lighting up sky over White Sea
00:41
'Health begins at home', says Sajid Javid at Tory party conference
00:20
Boris Johnson makes bizarre ‘Build Back Better' puns at Tory party conference
00:00
Watch live as health secretary Sajid Javid gives speech at Conservative party conference
01:12
Members of ransomware gang known to demand up to €70 million arrested
00:50
Government to invest £30m to ‘make streets safer at night’, says Raab
00:00
Watch live as Facebook whistleblower testifies to US Senate about child protection online
01:17
Insulate Britain protest over injunctions outside London’s High Court
00:50
Priti Patel announces inquiry into Sarah Everard murder
01:02
Australian Prime Minister: Country to remain closed to international tourists until 2022
00:16
Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid nationwide search
00:42
Tory MP on GMB claims he has ‘no idea where Boris Johnson is’ only for camera to pan around to find PM
00:32
Boris Johnson admits 100% of his staff not yet back in office
01:13
Boris Johnson rides bike and builds zero carbon home at Tory conference
00:00
Watch live as Russian film crew docks at International Space Station
00:00
Watch live as Priti Patel speaks at Conservative Party conference
00:47
Insulate Britain ‘irresponsible crusties’, says Boris Johnson
00:24
Nick Robinson and Laura Kuenssberg laugh about Boris Johnson's 'long answers'
00:29
Cassie Laundrie claims she doesn't know if parents were involved in brother’s disappearance
00:13
Rain water leaks through Londoner's bathroom ceiling in Westminster flat
02:35
Texas State recommends George Floyd for full posthumous pardon
01:09
Nick Robinson tells Boris Johnson to ‘stop talking’ on Radio 4's Today programme
00:12
London’s A4 severely flooded after torrential downpour
00:46
Woman pushes fellow passenger into oncoming subway train in unprovoked attack
01:16
Boris Johnson refuses to make misogyny hate crime in wake of Everard case
01:09
Met Police launch independent review into force’s culture after Sarah Everard murder
01:07
'Just get out the way': Biden condemns Republicans blocking debt ceiling hike
00:35
‘Dance like nobody’s watching’: Michael Gove jokes about viral nightclub dancing video
00:47
Boris Johnson addresses supply chain issues during Manchester visit
00:00
Watch live as President Biden speaks about need to raise US debt ceiling
01:19
Jacob Rees-Mogg confronted by disability campaigner at Tory conference
00:36
George Floyd statue vandalized in NYC four days after being built
02:25
Train comes to a standstill as two enraged bulls lock horns
00:21
Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine
01:05
Rishi Sunak says Brexit will be worth it in the long term
00:00
Watch live as hot air balloons fill the skies for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
00:59
Rishi Sunak announces creation of 2,000 new AI scholarships for disadvantaged youth
01:56
'Our recovery comes with a cost', Chancellor Rishi Sunak tells Tory Party conference
01:29
Traffic light system scrapped as travel rules simplified
00:28
High speed train smashes through truck stuck on tracks
00:57
US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian win Nobel Medicine Prize
00:00
Watch live as Rishi Sunak speaks at Conservative Party conference
00:34
La Palma volcano violently erupts through the night
01:12
CCTV captures teenager staging fake motorbike crash
00:49
Rishi Sunak defends rise in taxes to fund social care
00:00
Watch live as the winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine is announced
01:04
Military tankers begin delivering fuel in bid to ease crisis
00:00
Watch live as lava flows from volcanic eruption on La Palma island
00:47
Rees-Mogg: Lorry driver shortages due to ‘covid-related disruptions’ not Brexit
02:00
Italian supply vessel rescues 65 migrants in crowded boat offshore
01:39
Civilians killed in bomb explosion at Kabul mosque
00:43
Italy: Eight killed as plane crashes into empty office building in Milan
01:57
Anti-Tory protesters march in Manchester on first day of Conservative Party conference
00:37
Rome’s historic ‘Iron Bridge’ severely damaged by fire
00:00
Watch live British foreign minister Liz Truss gives a speech at Tory Party conference
00:45
Boris Johnson confident ‘this Christmas will be better than last’ amid supply issues
00:51
Cyclists enjoy car-free rides on Cairo’s first bike-only highway
00:56
Boris Johnson refuses to rule out further tax rises
01:07
Cressida Dick facing ‘very serious questions’ after Sarah Everard murder, says Tory minister
01:02
Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens deployed to Parliamentary Estate in 2020
01:33
Police are ‘overwhelmingly trustworthy’, Boris Johnson says
01:00
Honduras authorities burn 3.3 tonnes of cocaine seized from cartels
01:00
Eiffel Tower glows pink to mark beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
01:20
Boris Johnson urges motorists to 'go about business in normal way' amid fuel shortage
01:51
‘Not acceptable’: Abortion rights campaigners in Dublin stand in solidarity of US Women’s March and oppose Texas laws
01:20
Go about your business 'in normal way', Boris Johnson tells motorists amidst fuel crisis
01:15
NHS doctors use TikTok to encourage people to 'grab a jab'
00:37
Shocking moment building collapses in India just hours after it was evacuated
03:20
Queen calls on Scottish parliament to tackle climate change as she officially opens parliament at Holyrood
00:00
Watch live as Women’s March hold US rallies defending abortion choice
00:22
‘I’ll slap you’: Driver threatens to hit woman after cutting into petrol queue
00:23
Boris Johnson says ‘never mind’ about cancer outcomes and fall in life expectancy
00:28
Mike Parry says ‘minorities have to be squashed’ on Jeremy Vine show
00:39
Petrol queues cause gridlock and block roundabout in London
01:31
‘Go and get another job’: Sajid Javid launches attack on unvaccinated care workers
00:51
Petrol shortage: Sajid Javid says fuel situation is ‘stabilising’
00:34
Car left wedged in wall of house after crash in Detroit
00:51
Petrol shortage: Military drivers to deliver fuel to stations across England from Monday
01:33
Boris Johnson urges public to trust police after Sarah Everard’s murder
00:36
Texas police officer saves choking baby after running to the rescue
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:23
“It’s not your body”: Pro-life Republican senator uses pro-choice argument to oppose vaccine mandate
01:27
Facebook 'knows' it is 'leading young users to anorexia content', says whistleblower
00:23
DEA agent and suspected gunman killed in chaotic Arizona Amtrak train shootout
03:28
Bear discovers lost GoPro, turns it on, starts recording himself
00:16
Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid nationwide search
00:00
Watch as teachers protest New York City's Covid-19 vaccine mandate
01:07
'Just get out the way': Biden condemns Republicans blocking debt ceiling hike
00:00
Watch live as President Biden speaks about need to raise US debt ceiling
01:17
Biden visits Democratic caucus in bid to win infrastructure bill votes
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:28
100,000 illegally grown Marijuana plants cut down by California authorities during ‘record’ bust
01:13
Facebook safety chief explains to US senator that Finsta is slang for fake account
01:10
Massive pallet fire burns on California industrial site
00:46
Young mother critically shot by school safety officer
01:19
Psaki names and shames GOP lawmakers 'playing games' with government shutdown
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:34
Congresswoman Cori Bush testifies about abortion and racial discrimination
00:00
Watch live as Senate hears on how Instagram affects young users
01:58
Lawyer praises Britney Spears ‘courage’ after father suspended from conservatorship
00:35
Fans celebrate as Britney Spears father suspended from conservatorship
00:00
Watch live as Britney Spears father suspended from conservatorship
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
01:35
Gabby Petito's family show off matching tattoos designed by late 22-year-old
00:00
Watch live as the Obamas attend ceremonial groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Gabby Petito family hold press conference
00:43
Schumer slams Republicans for blocking government funding, refusing to lift debt limit
02:32
R Kelly ‘the worst’ sexual predator says attorney as star found guilty of all charges
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Biden receives a Covid-19 booster shot
02:29
Dog the Bounty Hunter bangs on Brian Laundrie’s door as he joins hunt for Gabby Petito’s fiancé
02:22
Key moments from Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia
01:01
Police officer shot through door by man barricaded in home
00:41
Daycare worker pushes child to ground in shocking CCTV footage
00:41
Woman pulls gun on Chipotle staff for closing early
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:41
Two hosts of ‘The View’ test positive for Covid on-air seconds before Kamala Harris interview
01:04
Marjorie Taylor Greene gets into shouting match with Democrats on Capitol steps
00:00
Watch live as Biden hosts first Quad leaders summit
00:32
Gabby Petito death: Arrest warrant issued for missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie
00:51
Collierville: Police respond to 'active shooter' at Tennessee grocery store
01:24
Nancy Pelosi says Donald Trump was ‘famous for not paying his bills’ as president
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:24
Marjorie Taylor Greene uses Scooby-Doo meme to rally against Green New Deal
00:45
Californian man cries as officers reunite him with missing emotional support dog
01:48
Voting Rights experts tell Ted Cruz ID laws in Texas are 'racist'
01:07
White House denies Joe Biden was ‘upstaged’ by Boris Johnson during meeting
01:00
Hillary Clinton receives honorary degree from University of Oxford
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:46
Texas restaurant kicks out couple wearing face masks to protect at-risk son
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden speaks at UN Covid summit
00:45
Biden ignores US reporters as media pushed out of Johnson meeting mid-sentence
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson meets Kamala Harris in Washington D.C
00:00
Watch White House press briefing live as US to lift travel ban
02:05
US military says Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians was a ‘tragic mistake’
00:28
‘That fella down under’: Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison’s name during Aukus announcement
01:29
Lift off! Space X launches first all-civilian crew into orbit
01:39
Biden announces new security partnership with Australia and UK
00:58
‘Kids only matter when they’re not born yet’: Viral TikTok song attacks pro-life Republicans
00:00
Watch live as Biden and Johnson give joint address on national security
01:35
Simone Biles gives emotional testimony during Larry Nasser abuse hearing
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Simone Biles and other Olympic gymnasts testify at Larry Nassar hearing
00:36
Reporter imitates Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look live on air
00:00
Watch live as Biden pushes climate change commitment in Colorado
00:32
Kim Kardashian divides Met Gala viewers in full-body black Balenciaga
00:41
Cara Delevingne wears 'peg the patriarchy' two-piece at Met Gala
01:17
AOC wears ‘tax the rich’ slogan on Met Gala red carpet
01:01
Keke Palmer asks Brooklyn Beckham ‘Where are you from?’ at Met Gala
02:21
‘It’s a lie!’: Blinken has explosive exchange with Republican Brian Mast over Ghani call
00:00
Watch live as Biden visits wildfire-damaged areas of California
00:27
DeSantis threatens to fine government employers implementing vaccine mandate
00:00
President Joe Biden visits National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho
00:00
Watch live as Blinken testifies to House on Afghanistan withdrawal
00:00
Congressional leaders hold ceremony to remember 9/11 attack
00:27
Driver does donuts at gas station, crashes into pumps, starts fire, flees scene
00:11
Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin
00:26
9/11: ‘Tribute in Light’ marks 20th anniversary of attacks
00:36
George W. Bush says US faces violence threat 'from within' at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial
02:44
Health impact of toxic 9/11 dust cloud continues 20 years on
01:31
Pelosi tells Republicans to 'take back' party from 'extreme right'
00:44
Schoolteacher jumps into car rolling towards students
09:14
20 years of conflict and terror since 9/11
03:37
9/11: What bystanders saw
00:20
'Good one!': Fire crews celebrate support from plane retardant drop
02:34
Biden hits out at Governors for ‘undermining’ efforts to beat Covid
01:34
Department of Justice files lawsuit against Texas over restrictive abortion law
00:00
Watch live as Attorney General announces action against Texas abortion law
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing ahead of Biden speech
02:44
AOC slams 'ignorant' Governor Abbott's comments on rape and abortion
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:56
Biden vows to be the 'most pro-union president' in history
00:56
'Shut up!': Adults heckle high school student advocating for face masks
00:00
Watch live as Biden delivers remarks to honor labor unions
00:00
Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference
02:01
Biden, AOC and Schumer visit homes hit by Storm Ida in Queens
01:31
Floating bridge built in Louisiana to deliver aid following Hurricane Ida
00:58
Rape and incest victims have ‘at least’ six weeks to get abortion, Texas governor says
01:07
Delta variant drives 300% increase in US Covid cases from Labor Day last year
00:00
Watch live as Biden tours storm damage in New York and New Jersey
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
05:05
Five technologies fighting the climate crisis
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
04:50
What's going on with Dogecoin?
07:09
How oil fields are poisoning Iraq
02:55
Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors
04:29
How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?
04:08
What you need to know about the coronavirus variants
04:05
How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?
07:00
How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born
04:15
Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?
04:56
Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?
12:45
Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget
03:45
What can we expect from the 2021 budget?
08:18
What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?
07:01
The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?
07:28
Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline
07:02
On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive
06:58
What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?
18:36
President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA
05:18
The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history
04:50
I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing
03:23
Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest
04:17
What will travel be like post Brexit?
06:52
I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?
05:44
The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency
01:46
Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign
07:07
After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy
02:03
Zero-waste chef Max La Manna joins The Independent's Help The Hungry campaign
03:45
Will the economy bounce back in 2021?
03:47
What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccines
00:36
Climate change protestor crashes Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week
00:15
Large dust devil caught on camera twisting above deserted road in Australia
01:28
Two stranded humpback whales rescued in Argentina
00:00
Watch as lava continues to gush from La Palma volcano
00:33
Auburn fire blazes in South Dakota as evacuations ordered
00:59
Ash billows out of La Palma volcano 16 days after first eruption
00:23
I would block ambulance with dying patient onboard, says XR founder Roger Hallam
02:29
'I've got a f***ing job to do': Angry drivers drag Insulate Britain activists from road
00:30
Oman residents rescued amid deadly Cyclone Shaheen flooding
00:32
Australia: ’Sudden’ hailstorm strikes parts of Melbourne
00:29
Hawaii volcano lava fountains create waves and ripples on lake surface
00:55
Tearful woman pleads with Insulate Britain protesters to let her get to sick mother in hospital
00:57
Volunteer helps clean up California beach after huge oil spill
01:39
Erupting Iceland volcano spews lava in amazing drone footage
01:14
California oil spill: More than 126,000 gallons leak near Huntington Beach
00:49
Honduras residents battle flames overnight as fire hits resort island
01:02
Seven endangered Andean condors released into the wild in mountains of Argentina
00:52
La Palma volcano: Lava spews from new fissures amid 'intense' activity
00:23
Rain and strong winds hit Hampshire's coast as weather warning issued for parts of Scotland and England
00:53
Extinction Rebellion block Hampshire airport to protest private jet emissions
00:55
La Palma volcano: Two new fissures open weeks after initial eruption
00:58
Prince William announces new climate change documentary featuring Sir David Attenborough
00:31
US Wildfires: Firefighting ‘super scooper’ plane collects water as Windy Fire burns nearly 90,000 acres
01:24
COP26: Greta Thunberg marches with climate activists in Milan
00:35
Thermal camera captures Kilauea erupting
01:00
The fight to save sea turtles in Ras Baridi
02:09
Countdown to Cop26: One month to go
00:40
Lava from erupting Cumbre Vieja forms new land measuring 17 hectares
01:09
Cop26: Five graphs that show reality of climate change
00:37
Diver removes fishing hook from tiger shark’s fin
01:10
Thailand floodings: Monks help build defences to protect ancient temple
01:01
Insulate Britain protesters target M4 motorway at Heathrow
00:28
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spews lava into air after new vent opens
00:29
Timelapse captures Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spewing lava
00:20
Statue of drowning girl appears in Bilbao river to highlight sustainability issue
01:24
Drones help researchers protect California's kelp population
01:01
Cop26: Boris Johnson outlines four main goals of summit
00:51
M25 protests: Insulate Britain block junction 3 near Thurrock
01:47
Angry drivers attempt to move Insulate Britain protesters from M25
00:40
Lake Como town hit by landslides and flooding
00:24
Hurricane Sam moves west as large swells expected
01:00
Rolls-Royce announces first fully electric model of car
00:35
Stranded villagers rescued from roofs after cyclone floods India
00:59
Paramotorists airdrop supplies to flood victims in Thailand
00:52
Lava spurts from crater of La Palma volcano in dramatic footage
00:48
Lava from La Palma volcano reaches Atlantic Ocean
01:04
Insulate Britain protesters arrested on M25 after blocking traffic for sixth time
01:00
Beavers found living wild in Avon catchment for first time in 400 years
00:40
Greta Thunberg brands British government 'climate villains'
00:00
Watch live as lava gushes from La Palma volcano
00:17
Night sky glows red as Ptarmigan Fire ravages Colorado county
00:19
Chinook refills from pond as firefighters battle 40-acre Ptarmigan Fire
01:52
Cumbre Vieja volcano’s huge lava flow floods villages
00:44
Spanish oceanographers study effects La Palma volcano eruption has on marine ecosystem amid continued volcanic eruptions
00:47
First clips of new Arabian leopard cub in Saudi Arabia
00:21
‘Look at those claws’: Grizzly bear runs towards camera after marking tree
01:07
‘Build back better blah blah blah’: Greta Thunberg mocks Boris Johnson during youth climate summit in Milan
00:32
Doorbell camera captures 'fireball' meteor blazing across night sky
00:28
Pod of hunting orcas ‘spyhop’ in small opening in Antarctic ice
00:37
La Palma volcano: Lava erupts and flows down mountain slopes in spectacular footage
00:00
Watch live as Lava and smoke spew from La Palma volcano as eruption continues
00:16
Spain floods: Severe rainfall wreaks havoc in Lepe
01:30
Volvo to go leather-free by 2030
00:37
Hurricane Sam strengthens to a category 4 storm
01:59
Humberston ‘tornado’ reportedly damages homes and flips vehicle in UK
01:09
Rachel Reeves pledges £28bn annual climate change fund under Labour
00:38
Lava gushes from Spain's erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano vent
01:05
Labour vows to spend £28bn a year on ‘green jobs’ to help defeat climate emergency
00:43
Motorist argues with Insulate Britain protester over latest M25 demonstrations
00:19
Moment police drag away protesters blocking M25 near Heathrow
01:00
Woman has amazing rare encounter with ‘synchronised swimming’ humpback whales
00:41
La Palma volcano: Church tower collapses after lava reaches town
00:19
Satellite footage captures a blanket of smoke covering Southern California as blazes grow
00:48
Rare and endangered Golden snub-nosed monkeys spotted in Chinese natural reserve
00:36
Forgotten Utah town submerged underwater reappears amid drought
00:00
Watch live as the La Palma volcano continues to spew lava
00:22
London climate strike: Hundreds of young protesters highlight crisis
00:37
How the desert landscape is being brought back into balance
00:37
Stunning sunrise captured over St Mary’s Lighthouse, Whitley Bay
00:29
Police remove Insulate Britain protester from tanker using orange sling
00:38
Climate activists march through Glasgow demanding action to avoid ‘utter apocalypse’
00:45
Spain floods: Streams of water flow down streets in Almendralejo
00:17
Windy Fire engulfs roads in Sequoia National Forest
01:13
Violent La Palma eruption heard from miles away as sky glows red
01:03
Canary Islands ‘miracle house’ escapes lava flow
00:41
Insulate Britain block Port of Dover
00:46
Public turn on Insulate Britain protesters blocking Port of Dover ferry access
00:00
Watch live as Greta Thunberg joins the Fridays for Future climate strike in Berlin
01:05
La Palma volcano: Firefighters make path to divert red-hot lava away from homes
00:47
Sky fills with smoke as Windy Fire ravages Sequoia National Forest
01:36
Sadiq Khan ‘commends’ Boris Johnson for addressing UN on climate emergency
00:51
53 dolphins slaughtered in Faroe Islands days after 1,400 killed in beach bloodbath
02:54
Flash floods dramatically gush through Indiana school
00:00
Watch as Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island as thousands flee
01:19
Fishing boats sail up Thames to call on greater ocean protection
01:09
La Palma volcanic eruption could last three months, experts warn
00:00
Watch live as WHO releases air quality guidelines
01:00
Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage
01:10
La Palma volcano: Residents race to evacuate as lava threatens villages
01:10
Scientists develop rechargeable, glow-in-the-dark plants
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
01:04
Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City
01:28
Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City
00:59
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay
01:25
Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference
01:31
Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal
01:30
Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace
01:30
Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training
01:34
The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21
00:53
Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21
00:53
Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’
01:20
João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21
01:26
Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21
01:28
Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'
01:29
Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21
01:30
Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
01:54
Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday
01:47
Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit
01:10
Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support
00:41
Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton
01:24
‘Thank you for caring’: Taylor Swift wins Gracie award for Folklore documentary
02:33
George Clooney jokes he ‘destroyed’ Batman franchise with 1997 film
01:09
Netflix release official trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom!
01:18
Cardi B named 'queen of Paris Fashion Week' on red carpet return
01:09
Billie Eilish threatened to cancel Texas gig over controversial abortion laws
00:32
Lord of the Rings orc mask styled on Harvey Weinstein, Elijah Wood reveals
01:47
Netflix’s Squid Game now number one most watched show in 90 countries
00:21
Adele releases teaser video for new single ‘Easy on Me’
01:06
House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones prequel releases first trailer
02:06
Clint Eastwood wins $6.1 million from ‘online scammer’ in CBD lawsuit
01:21
‘He made me an omelette’: Stephen Merchant on casting Christopher Walken for BBC’s The Outlaws
01:13
Adele: Fans think fourth album is coming in 2021 after recent teases
01:05
Spitting Image: Keir Starmer gets leadership lesson from Jess Phillips in controversial sketch
02:28
SNL 2021: Owen Wilson mocks Jeff Bezos in Star Trek: Ego Quest sketch
01:56
Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch
00:39
Strictly Come Dancing: Nina Wadia first contestant voted off 2021 series
00:53
Amber Heard encourages women to 'stand up for yourself' and 'speak your mind'
01:32
Hot air balloons lift off in New Mexico skies as event begins
01:12
SNL fans left ‘baffled’ and ‘impressed’ by Joe Biden sketch
01:20
Drone footage captures Dubai Expo 2020 lighting up night sky
01:14
Super Bowl Halftime Show: Eminem and Dr Dre to perform in star-studded line-up
01:00
‘Is it final?’: Colin Jost says his mother tried to convince him to change son’s name
01:24
Scarlett Johansson settles Black Widow lawsuit with Disney
01:08
Khloe Kardashian denies claims she’s been banned from Met Gala
01:16
Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman join Timothee Chalamet in Warner Bros' ‘Wonka’
01:13
Ridley Scott reveals Gladiator sequel will be 'ready to go' after he completes Napoleon movie
01:22
Stellaris expansion Ancient Relics launches
01:24
Terraria gets Journey's End Update on consoles
01:30
Hot Wheels Unleashed launches with new trailer
01:34
Bloober Team teases new Layers of Fear project
01:07
Taylor Swift announces ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)' will be released a week early
01:10
Die by the Blade is a new fighting game coming in 2022
04:11
New Sherlock Holmes Chapter One trailer shows off combat
01:01
George Clooney and Brad Pitt to star in Apple lone wolf thriller
02:12
Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'
01:23
The Halo Infinite beta will be available to all players this weekend
01:18
Squid Game set to become Netflix’s biggest show ever
01:18
Nintendo denies it is developing a 4K Switch console
01:24
Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 trailer highlights changes to Verdansk map
01:12
Stranded Deep trailer showcases upcoming co-op
00:44
Eminem and Snoop Dogg to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show
01:18
Surviving the Aftermath gets launch date on Nintendo Switch
01:25
New update launched for DayZ
01:23
Britney Spears' father describes conservatorship ruling as 'wrong' and 'a loss for Britney'
01:20
Marvel’s Avengers gets Infinity War version of Steve Rogers
01:48
Scott Mitchell to run London Marathon for Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of wife Dame Barbara Windsor
01:06
Cher celebrates Britney Spears’ conservatorship ruling
01:30
Jay-Z calls for man serving 20 years in prison over weed to be released
01:55
Xbox ‘very cautious’ about film and TV adaptations
00:30
Eminem announces Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant opening in downtown Detroit
01:49
Top-down action game Unsighted launches today
00:23
Keir Starmer says 'it's time' for James Bond to be played by a woman
01:02
Toy Soldiers HD revival delayed again to October
01:16
King of Fighters 15 highlights returning hero K'
01:38
Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship by LA judge
01:17
Sheepo is a shapeshifting pacifist platformer out in October
01:08
God of War voice actor says he’s the reason for sequel’s delay
01:22
Destiny 2: Witch Queen expansion is perfect for new fans says director
01:29
Poirot video game covers one of his first cases
01:01
Evo 2021 Showcase cancelled due to Covid-19
01:28
Time travel shooter Lemnis Gate is available now
01:24
Xbox boss Phil Spencer says console shortages will continue into 2022
02:06
Splatoon 3 story mode titled Return of the Mammalians
01:23
Nintendo Direct teases Metroid Dread ahead of next week’s release
01:20
New World already most played Steam game of 2021
01:29
Microsoft begins testing cloud gaming on Xbox consoles
00:52
Britney Spears fans celebrate singer’s legal victory outside court
01:58
Lawyer praises Britney Spears ‘courage’ after father suspended from conservatorship
00:35
Fans celebrate as Britney Spears father suspended from conservatorship
00:00
Watch live as Britney Spears father suspended from conservatorship
02:26
Licorice Pizza trailer released starring Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn
01:15
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl rework returning DS features
01:19
Steam and Fortnite accounts threatened by new hacking malware
01:41
Guardians of the Galaxy trailer highlights the team’s abilities
01:52
Far Cry 6 cinematic trailer stars a punk rooster
01:01
Phoebe Waller-Bridge says she wouldn't like a female James Bond
02:24
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season six starts with a bang on 6 October
01:07
Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass
01:05
Fortnite may be getting Monopoly cosmetics
01:06
New World players are facing massive server queues
02:43
Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'
00:38
Mario Golf: Super Rush update adds two more playable characters
01:03
PS5 hits 1 million UK sales in record time
02:03
Netflix has bought its first game studio
01:10
PUBG removed from Chinese streaming platforms following new regulations
01:04
Deathloop actor gifted PS5 by Bethesda
01:13
Netflix reveals most popular shows and movies
01:24
Call of Duty: Warzone players want quitters to be penalised
01:06
Halo co-creator shares thoughts on Halo Infinite beta
03:53
Chorus overview trailer talks space combat and story
01:10
Battlefield 2042 beta starting on 8 October
00:18
Daniel Craig says it’s not his problem who the next James Bond will be
01:00
Mila Kunis defends not bathing her children ‘until you can see dirt on them’
00:56
William and Kate walk red carpet at the No Time To Die world premiere
01:01
Demi Lovato reveals 'mind-blowing alien encounter'
02:11
Daniel Craig says it’s ‘bittersweet’ leaving Bond behind
01:48
Britney Spears' lawyer says father crossed 'unfathomable lines' on surveillance
01:06
Halo Infinite beta will be open to everyone this weekend
01:19
R Kelly’s ex-wife of 13 years discusses ‘life of constant fear’ during marriage to disgraced singer
01:21
Diablo 2: Resurrected players can’t access their own characters
01:56
Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch
02:12
Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'
02:43
Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'
02:15
The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters
02:59
Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'
13:33
Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11
02:14
Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'
02:12
Evil 'could be the next big thing'
02:00
On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama
02:55
Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'
01:59
The North Water is 'tantalising TV'
12:38
The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10
02:35
Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms
02:15
Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'
02:46
Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'
13:39
Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9
02:58
The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'
02:40
What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'
02:25
Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season
02:41
The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'
13:45
The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8
02:08
The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'
02:37
Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'
02:43
Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing
02:03
Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'
02:09
Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made
12:56
Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7
01:55
Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'
02:20
I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'
02:29
Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'
02:17
This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'
02:09
Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'
12:22
Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
02:41
HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
01:57
Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
02:22
The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'
03:16
Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
01:49
BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
02:07
New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
00:54
Portuguese hoop artist simultaneously spins six hula-hoops to perfection
05:12
Work Wonders: Inside the live music venue that is thriving post-pandemic
00:45
Brave two-year-old removes two-metre-long python from garden
00:39
Martial artist’s face catches fire after stunt goes wrong
01:05
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space
01:40
Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of sexual assault on Blurred Lines set
00:17
Six-year-old shows off prehistoric dinosaur fossil he discovered during walk
01:00
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg $6bn as stocks plummet
00:44
India: Elephant rescued from pit with excavator by forest officials
00:28
Woman hospitalised after 70ft bridge dive leaves her with very painful injury
05:28
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal to release NFT collection
00:28
The Countess of Wessex speaks about 'tragic' impact of menopause in the workplace
00:38
‘Hello literally everyone’: Twitter, McDonald’s and others react to Facebook outage
01:25
Facebook says ‘faulty configuration change’ to blame for outage
02:32
Facebook: Cybersecurity expert suggests social media outage 'suspicious'
06:45
Mark Zuckerberg apologises as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp restored after blackout
01:07
Why Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down
00:37
Hare leaps over eagle as it dodges deadly swoop
00:37
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down in major outage
03:28
Bear discovers lost GoPro, turns it on, starts recording himself
00:46
Dad-of-four feasts on raw sausages in viral TikTok
01:03
Crocodile lunges out of lagoon to take down drone
01:05
Barbie inspires young girls with zero-gravity flight
01:01
Kangaroos playfight and spar at Australian wildlife shelter
05:54
Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off with ‘Race for the Cure’
01:02
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveal newborn daughter’s name
00:54
School of sharks go on the hunt metres from beachgoers
00:13
Hilarious moment Belgian Shephard tries to 'help' owner with sweeping
01:15
'Largest comet ever seen' to enter our solar system in 2031
00:59
Utah: Ice skating centre gives dying dog one last chance to play in snow
00:33
Fox steals shoe off family’s porch, returns to steal the other foot
01:47
Rhino launches buffalo into air during head on clash
01:01
Teachers forego food for entire school day to highlight issue of hunger in children
00:31
Snail gives birth to dozens of tiny eggs while defying gravity
01:02
YouTube bans anti-vaxx videos in bid to tackle 'vaccine and health misinformation'
01:10
12-year-old goldfish undergoes surgery to have huge eye tumour removed
01:14
Prince William hails ‘inspirational’ cross community initiative in Londonderry
02:30
Watch Millennial Love podcast ‘live’ for the first time during expert panel event
01:09
TikTok 'honoured' as the social media app hits one billion monthly users
00:57
New York skyscraper unveils new observation deck 1,063 feet off ground
00:56
Dog rescued from 30-foot deep cave after incredible two-week ordeal
01:20
Jack Russell sings as Latvian owner plays piano
00:34
Drone hits woman in face after boyfriend fails to notice it was on ‘speed mode’
00:27
Amazing moment man nails unbelievable basketball trick shot
00:08
Cute dog tumbles down stairs as it tries walking in snow boots
04:02
Jaw-dropping aerial view of colossal cooling towers being demolished in Ironbridge
01:00
Hungry driver queueing for petrol gets Nando's delivered to her car
00:45
Kate Middleton handles tarantula during Ulster University visit
00:20
‘Chunky’ rattlesnake released after being found inside New Mexico school
00:36
‘Hell heron’ among new dinosaurs discovered on Isle of Wight
01:18
Surfer filmed gliding over shark in Florida
01:05
Headless 'zombie' frog hops away from horrified man
01:27
Princess Diana honoured with blue plaque at former London flat
00:59
James Bond: Campaigners call for end to ‘outdated trope’ of villains with facial disfigurements
02:50
Astro: Amazon announces security robot that will guard your house
00:06
MTB rider takes nasty fall after jump attempt goes horribly wrong
00:58
Nasa video captures what sunsets look like on other planets
01:13
Winds inside Jupiter's Great Red Spot are speeding up
00:55
Face mask Meghan Markle wore in New York sells out
00:47
Nasa’s most powerful Earth-imaging satellite leaves atmosphere over Tyneside
01:11
Tesla set to expand its self-driving beta testing
00:30
Barbed wire fish hook dangles from baby seagull’s beak
00:08
Sea lion bites tourist for not giving it fish in Mexico
00:36
‘Join the chorus’: FKA Twigs fronts global campaign against domestic and sexual violence
01:01
Pest controllers to use facial recognition to catch rats
00:19
Mongolian contortionist shows off jaw-dropping foot archery skills
00:58
Five-year-old experiences mixed emotions during first rollercoaster ride
00:09
Twin babies copy ‘TikTok-obsessed’ mum
01:10
Best baguette in Paris: French capital's bakers compete for prestigious title
04:47
Hundreds of wildebeest cross river during annual migration in Kenya
03:02
Disabled parrot uses stone to clean its feathers after losing beak
00:21
Water-loving dog throws tantrum when owner tries to stop him swimming
00:45
Massive group of Manta rays hunt in Maldives lagoon
12:25
Top 10 sexiest scenes in PG-13 movies
01:57
Supermodel Linda Evangelista 'disfigured' by cosmetic procedure
02:16
First look at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal ahead of 2022 celebrations
00:36
BBC sends journalist called Phil McCann to report on petrol crisis
00:28
New $40k Jaguar falls off trailer and crashes into parked truck in failed delivery
00:25
Bear rubs up against female mate, fails to realise she’s a statue
01:19
iPhone 13 release in the UK sees queues form outside Apple’s Regent Street store
00:16
Bird pecks at McDonald's burger buns inside open restaurant doorway
01:03
Dad discovers 18-month-old daughter playing with massive tarantula
00:39
‘Loch Ness monster’ spotted lurking near shore by wild camper
01:07
Prince Harry says the Queen and Prince Philip were ‘most adorable couple’
01:43
Spiky fossil of new dinosaur species found in Morocco
00:34
Egg explodes in Utah police officer’s hand
01:14
Double amputee uses arms to propel himself up Himalayan mountain
01:00
World Rhino Day: Rhino gets 'life-changing' eye surgery at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo
00:32
'Wonderful to be back': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit One WTC in New York
01:12
Fulham star Tim Ream surprises young disabled fan who was abused online
12:04
Top 10 things you forgot happened in the 90s
00:19
Nicole Richie sets her hair on fire at 40th birthday party
00:56
How to delete your Instagram account
01:46
Top sports to boost mental health and reduce anxiety
01:30
Researchers can predict when a person will develop dementia by looking at brain proteins
00:37
Giant moon balloon 'escapes' during Chinese festival
01:10
Scientists discover mysterious signals from new gravitational wave detector
00:57
This asteroid is worth more money than Earth produces in a year
00:20
'Everything was in reach': Prince Andrew recalls Prince Philip's study
00:39
‘Most adorable couple’: Prince Harry praises the Queen and Philip in BBC tribute
04:05
Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews
03:38
The top teeth whitening kits to try at home | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
Top air fryers for healthy cooking 2021: Shark, Tefal and more | IndyBest Reviews
04:16