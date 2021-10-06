Tyson Fury has spoken of how he worked through his mental health issues by keeping up with his training, eating clean and being healthy.

The heavyweight champion discussed being bipolar with fellow sufferer Frank Bruno ahead of World Mental Health Day and admitted he keeps the ‘depression at bay’ with healthy living.

The British boxer is set to defend his WBC heavyweight title when he takes on Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on October 9 with the fight being the third in a trilogy of clashes between the two athletes.