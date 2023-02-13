More Than home insurance | Products reviewed and compared

More Than home insurance review – How its policies compare to other providers

Since its inception in 2001, More Than has offered customers a broad range of insurance products, including car, pet and home insurance. Operating as a subsidiary brand of RSA Insurance Group Limited, More Than benefits from RSA’s 300 years of experience in the insurance industry, and its home insurance policies are underwritten by Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc.

In 2013, More Than won Best Home Emergency Cover Provider at the What Mortgage Awards, and in 2014, it became What Mortgage’s ‘Best Overall Insurer’. For six years running, from 2017 to 2022, Moneyfacts has awarded More Than five stars for its Primary and Upgraded home cover.

In 2021, More Than partnered with Dogs for Good, a charity dedicated to bringing assistance dogs and people together to improve mental and physical well-being. The provider also offers cover for those planning to drive across Europe to deliver humanitarian aid. This includes the countries bordering Ukraine, and it will provide a free Foreign Use Extension for this purpose. Also, if your household has taken in refugees, there’s no need to inform More Than until you renew your policy with the company regarding all refugees as ‘family members’.