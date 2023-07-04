A vital feature of VPNs is their cross-platform availability, which allows users across various browsers, devices and operating systems to benefit from their services. Both NordVPN and CyberGhost VPN have a significant presence across platforms and are committed to providing the best services to their users. Both VPNs have native apps as well as plugins.

We have compared and analysed NordVPN and CyberGhost’s mobile and desktop apps for speed, user experience and interface.

Mobile apps

The CyberGhost VPN mobile application is similar for Android and iOS; their interface is simple, easy to navigate and offers the same features. The iOS application offers users to choose from two tunnelling protocols, WireGuard or IKEv2, whereas Android users can choose between OpenVPN and WireGuard. Users can automatically connect to the best possible server by selecting the power button, or choose a server of their choice.

CyberGhost’s mobile app (Cyberghost) NordVPN’s mobile app (NordVPN)

NordVPN has a very basic-looking mobile interface in comparison, with a world map from which you can choose the server you want to connect to. In terms of visuals and features, the NordVPN application is similar for Android and iOS. The kill switch and dark web monitoring are both available in the settings tab.

Both VPNs offer mobile apps for Android and iPhone users on the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Desktop apps

The CyberGhost VPN desktop app has a more detailed interface, as the servers are categorised depending on their usage. All the security protocols are available and are more accessible. Various additional tabs are present, allowing users to freely explore the security protocols. Users have reported that the application often fails to connect to specific servers, but overall the application is great as it is very easy to use.

NordVPN’s desktop application is much more detailed than its mobile application. It has an options bar on the left side and the server map on the right. Double VPN and Onion over VPN are both available on it. Furthermore, their desktop application has two types of kill switches (for specific purposes) and split tunneling.

Both VPNs have applications for Windows and Mac.

Platforms supported