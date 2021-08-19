Hurricane Grace brought heavy rains and strong winds as it swept through Mexico's Yucatan peninsula on Thursday morning.

Grace intensified from tropical storm to hurricane status ahead of making landfall in the region, after hammering Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Footage from Cancun shows a number of palm trees swaying in the wind, which can clearly be heard whistling as rain lashes down in the video.

There are also fears that heavy rainfall associated with Grace could trigger flash flooding and mudslides throughout the region.