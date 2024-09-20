Al Fayed sex abuse victim recalls how Harrods boss paralysed her with fear

A former Harrods worker fought back tears as she claimed boss Mohamed Al Fayed left her paralysed with fear.

More than 20 women have accused the former Harrods owner of sexual assault, including five who say they were raped.

At a press conference held by lawyers and survivors in London on Friday (20 September), former worker Natacha recalled how she was summoned to Fayed’s apartment on pretext of a job review.

She claims Al Fayed had sex toys in the room and “pushed himself” onto her, before she fell to the floor.

She claims Al Fayed said she would never work in London again if she told anyone what had happened.

Harrods said it was “utterly appalled” by the allegations and said they were the actions of “someone intent on abusing his power wherever he operated”.