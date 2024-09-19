Smiths reunion update as Johnny Marr denies Morrissey’s claims about trademark

Johnny Marr has responded to Morrissey’s claim that he ignored an offer of a Smiths reunion for a new tour.

The singer, 65, shared an update to his website alleging that the guitarist, 60, had applied for copyright of The Smiths’ name “without any consultation” with him, and without giving him a chance to object.

Marr has now set the record straight, stating that he did not ignore the offer — he said no.

On Morrissey’s claim that he applied for the trademark for their former band, he said that he’s offered a joint ownership document to the singer but “execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign.”

Marr also dismissed speculation that he plans to tour as The Smiths with a different singer.