Bruce Willis’s daughter Tallulah has spoken of “painful days” as she gave a rare update on her father’s dementia diagnosis.

The 30-year-old appeared on the Today Show on Wednesday (18 September) where she spoke more of her father’s condition.

She said: “He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good, but it is hard as there are painful days, but there is so much love.

“It has really shown me not to take any moment for granted.”

Tallulah added: “We have to be present and in the moment.”